OCTOBER 2, 1925 - NOVEMBER 1, 2019 Lucille Vaught Pegram, 94, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4 at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed. McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A native of Horry County, South Carolina, Lucille was born on October 2, 1925, to the late Edgar L. Vaught and Ada Little Vaught. She was an active member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church where she served in various capacities. She was instrumental in forming the Economic Crisis Fund, active in the Women's activities, a Sunday School teacher, and served on the Administrative Board over the years. She was a retired educator and librarian. She taught at Stokesdale High School, Bethany School and retired from Summerfield Elementary as librarian. Lucille was also active in the Order of the Eastern Star #202 in Stokesdale for over 50 years and was a Past Grand Matron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Smith Pegram in 2013; brothers Earl Vaught, Liston Vaught, Dewey Vaught, Whitney Vaught, Jesse Vaught, Hoyt Vaught and sister Eula V. Butler. Surviving are children Pamela Pegram Dufresne (John) of Peachtree City, GA; Samuel E. Pegram (Carol) of Stokesdale, and Leslie V. Pegram (Jean) of Sanford; 3 grandchildren Carrie Dufresne, Emily Dufresne Anderson (Andrew) and Samuel Reid Pegram; and a great grandson Bowen Anderson. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. Memorial donations may be made to the Economic Crisis Fund, c/o Stokesdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale 8320 US Hwy 158, Stokesdale, NC
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.