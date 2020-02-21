JUNE 14, 1929 - FEBRUARY 20, 2020 GREENSBORO Jo Anne Jordan Pegram, 90, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Camden Heath and Rehab. JoAnne was born on June 14, 1929 in Davidson County to Manley and Etta Jordan. She was employed by Roses Department Stores as a food supervisor for 25 years and worked for High Point School System for 5 years. She was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church of Colfax. JoAnne was loved by many friends and family members. In addition to her parents, JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Norman Pegram; one brother, Garland Jordan. She is survived by a nephew, Larry Jordan (Sharon); a niece, Angela Lovin (Gene); and many loving friends from Camden Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Chuck Peters and Rev. Bruce Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
