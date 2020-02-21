JUNE 14, 1929 - FEBRUARY 20, 2020 GREENSBORO Jo Anne Jordan Pegram, 90, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Camden Heath and Rehab. JoAnne was born on June 14, 1929 in Davidson County to Manley and Etta Jordan. She was employed by Roses Department Stores as a food supervisor for 25 years and worked for High Point School System for 5 years. She was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church of Colfax. JoAnne was loved by many friends and family members. In addition to her parents, JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Norman Pegram; one brother, Garland Jordan. She is survived by a nephew, Larry Jordan (Sharon); a niece, Angela Lovin (Gene); and many loving friends from Camden Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Chuck Peters and Rev. Bruce Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Guaranteed delivery before Jo's Visitation begins.
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Guaranteed delivery before Jo's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.