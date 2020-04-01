MARCH 7, 1928 - MARCH 31, 2020 Howard "Tiny" Pegram, 92, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. There will be a private family burial on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Avenue

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Pegram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

