DECEMBER 19, 1932 - JUNE 2, 2020 Reidsville, NC Doris Robertson Pegram, 87, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will see friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home. Social distancing should be observed and individuals may want to wear masks. A native of Stokesdale, NC, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Henry and Duke Gann Robertson and had lived in Reidsville most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodmont United Methodist and formerly a member of First United Methodist Church. Doris was a former choir member, had volunteered with Annie Penn Hospital, and was a former "Den Mother" with the Cub Scouts. She was very involved in her children's activities and in her church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband; Roy Norman Pegram, sons; Cecil and Tony Pegram, brothers; J. C. Robertson and Dwight Robertson and sisters; Nancy Williams and Virginia Troxell. Surviving are sons; Allen Pegram (Robin) and Timmy Dale Pegram (Tabitha), both of Reidsville, daughter-in-law; Marlene Pegram of Reidsville, grandchildren; Amanda Pegram, Erica Norris, Melissa Sands (Roy), Beth Ashburn (T.J.), Jessica Pegram, Jake Loye (Amanda), and Jordan Moore (Brent), great-grandchildren; Lily and Harper Ashburn, Emma Grace and Mary Elizabeth Sands, Nash Loye, Brady Loye, and Paxton Loye.The family will be at the home of Allen and Robin Pegram,1131 Berrymore Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Penn Nursing Center, 618A Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
