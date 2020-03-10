MARCH 6, 1948 - MARCH 7, 2020 James Peggs, 72, passed away March 7, 2020. He was preceded by his father Bob and his mother Peggy. James is survived by his wife Deborah; daughters Heather Burgin (Jeremy), Holly, and Jamie Belch (Stephen) ; sister Lynn (Jesus); three grandsons AJ, Drew and Reid. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association of Greensboro. Triad Cremation

