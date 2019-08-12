REIDSVILLE Master Aysen Devon Peeler, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted Noon Thursday, August 15, 2019 from the Greenview Cemetery, 1004 Montgomery Street. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
