GREENSBORO Mrs. Betty Jean Turner Strader Peele, 89, a resident of Greensboro, died Tuesday, June 5 in her home. Mrs. Peele was born September 4, 1929, in Harmony, NC, the daughter of Paul Frank Turner, Sr. and Mary Ethel Cheshier Turner. She grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1947. She worked with Lorillard Tobacco Company until her retirement. On October 24, 1965, Betty was married to Laurin "Skeebo" Black Peele, Jr. who preceded her in death on November 11, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul Frank Turner, Jr. Surviving are two sons, Victor L. Strader, Jr. and wife Lynette of Eatonton, GA, Terry G. Strader and wife Connie of Greensboro; her adopted daughter Babs Cox of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Season Strader Hudson, Whitney Strader Farnell, Shelby Strader Wright, Brooke Strader Payton, Jennifer Strader Smith, and Luke C. Strader; and eleven great-grandchildren. Betty was a devoted daughter who lived and cared for her mother, Mary Ethel, for her entire life. She was also a devoted wife to Skeebo, and the two of them enjoyed traveling together to the Great Smoky Mountains. Betty also took great joy from annual family beach vacations with her family where she enjoyed collecting sea shells and watching the moon rise over the ocean each evening. Betty was also an avid sports fan and never missed cheering on the Tar Heels for every sports game. Betty adored music and dancing and enjoyed spending her later years reading novels and completing puzzles. She also was known for her beautifully landscaped backyard, which she enjoyed from her screened porch. Betty was a devoted "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and found great joy celebrating their milestones. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Reverend Dr. Larry Smith. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorials be made in Betty's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for their exceptional support and care. They would also like to thank Betty's longtime neighbors and close friends Cathy and Dee Lee, Randy Reeder, and Rev. Dr. Larry Smith, for their love and support. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.