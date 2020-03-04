SUMMERFIELD Donnie Lee Peeden, 81, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. A funeral service will held on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

To plant a tree in memory of Donnie Peeden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

