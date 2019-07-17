MADISON Irving Theodore Peckham, 89, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 19 at Woodland Cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel in Madison is assisting the family.
