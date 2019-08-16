DECEMBER 31, 1938 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Shirley Chapman Pearson had no uncertainty of where she was going when she passed away. She passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Her family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, especially Jessica Strader and Shannon Griffith. The family would also like to recognize niece Sheryl Pate and great-niece Jessica Eller for the love and care shown to Shirley during her illness. Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Summerfield First Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Kirby officiating. Following the service, the interment will be in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville. The family will receive family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service and at other times at the home of daughter, Linda Sherron, 6919 Spencer-Dixon Road, Greensboro, 27455. Above all, Shirley would want to be remembered as a woman of God. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life, her marriage and raising her family. To her last days she shared the gospel and quoted scripture. For several years, she has worshipped at Summerfield First Baptist Church where she participated in Martha's Ministry, the Women's Ministry, choir, trips with the seniors and joining her fellow church sisters in The Red Hats Society. Shirley was a magnificent baker, cakes being her specialty. No one never left her house hungry. There was always enough food and room for one more at her table. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren who will remember the stories she shared of her youth and wonderful Christmases they had with her. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Linda and Carlton Sherron, Jr., of Greensboro and Rachel and Jerry Frivance, Jr. of Beaufort; grandchildren, Madison (Johnathan) Smith, Abby (fiancé Michael Whitaker) Sherron, Dylan Frivance, Kaylee Frivance, and Ryan Frivance; Michael's daughter, Olivia Whitaker, whom she already considered her great-granddaughter; brothers and their wives, Tommy and Shirley Chapman and Mac and Faye Chapman, both of Reidsville; sister-in-law, Gladys Chapman Walker of Reidsville; special aunts, Mary Miles of Greensboro and Barbara Boone of Reidsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pete Chapman and Ruth Trent Chapman, she is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Charles Avery Pearson; brother, Lawrence Chapman; and sister and her husband, Carolyn and Donald Lee. Memorial contributions may be made to Summerfield First Baptist Church, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family.
