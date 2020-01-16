BURLINGTON Patricia "Pat" Mitchell Pearson, 81, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday in Greenview Cemetery in Reidsville. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pearson, Patricia "Pat" Mitchell
To send flowers to the family of Eunice Pearson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
7:00PM-9:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Inc
308 Lindsey St
Reidsville, NC 27320
308 Lindsey St
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Eunice's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Graveside Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Greenview Cemetery
Montgomery St.
Redisville, NC 27320
Montgomery St.
Redisville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Eunice's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.