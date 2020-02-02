GREENSBORO Jean Ellen Pearman, 86, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasely St. Greensboro, NC 27407

