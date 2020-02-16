FEBRUARY 3, 1933 - JANUARY 29, 2020 Ms. Jean Ellen Pearman (Nana Grace), went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, just five days shy of her 87th birthday. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, February 29th at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a long-time member, with Reverend Daniel Dickard officiating. There will be no visitation before the service and no reception following. Jean was born February 3, 1933 to Calvin C. Pearman and Bettie Lee Middleton Pearman in Summerfield, NC. She was a graduate of Summerfield High School, class of 1951. She went on to become an assistant manager at Sears Roebuck and Company, where she had a fulfilling career, retiring after 47 years of employment. Jean's greatest joys in life were her faithful walk with Christ, her grandchildren that she loved and adored, growing the best tomatoes in town, working outside, going to get Johnson's peaches each summer, enjoying a meal at her favorite diner, and spending time with her many dogs, rabbits, and birds. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded by brothers Calvin (Cal), Aubrey, Paul, Andrew (Cleo), Newton, and Carl (infant) Pearman; sisters Odie Pearman, Cordie Jennings, Lula Lovette, Clara Collins, and Lavinia Pearman (infant). Jean is survived by her daughter Wendy C. Jensen Harmon of Greensboro; grandchildren McKenzie and Seth Jensen of Greensboro; Goddaughter Machelle H. Joyce of Brown Summit; grandchildren Brandon Health of Kernersville and Mason & Dayton Joyce of Belews Creek; sister in laws Nancy, Eunice, and Lyse Pearman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her family and friends will miss her warm smile, loving hugs, strong faith and laughter. Jean was laid to rest in a private service on February 14, 2020 at Westminster Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sheet's Pet Clinic (Feral Cat Fund) for her great love of animals; 809 Chimney Rock Ct. Greensboro, NC 27409 Samaritan's Purse (South Sudan Relief) for her continued loved of the Sundanese Boy's; P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 Friendly Avenue Baptist Church where she was a well respected long-time member; 4800 W. Friendly Ave. Greensboro, NC 27410 Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27406
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.