LOUISVILLE, KY David Stanley "Stan" Pearman, 83, of Louisville, passed away June 25, 2019. He was born May 7, 1936, in Reidsville, NC to the late Johnny and Gladys Pearman. He retired from Kentucky Fried Chicken where he had worked in the International Internal Audit Department. He enjoyed world travel connected with his job. He is survived by his brother John "J.W." Pearman of Reidsville, NC, his cousins Chester Comer and Barbara Wiren and many other cousins in North Carolina and Virginia; his longtime friends Thomas Nutter and Glenn Downs. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bethany Methodist United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
