GREENSBORO Phyllis D. Pearce, 72, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Funeral services, 12 p.m., Thursday, April 9 at Community Funeral Home Chapel (immediate family only), 2003 E. Market St. Entombment, Lakeview Memorial Park.

