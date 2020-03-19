Gertrude "Trudy" Clapp Peacock, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Friends Home at Guilford in Greensboro, NC. She was born on September 6, 1928 in Greensboro, NC to the late Perry Colony Clapp and Lena Belle Coble Clapp. She was a graduate of Alamance High School, where she enjoyed playing basketball, and Elon College. She worked at Burlington Industries as an administrative assistant for 35 years. Trudy was an active member of the BI Friends Club, where she pursued her passion for travel. Her favorite place to visit in the whole world was San Francisco. She was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC. Trudy was preceded in death by her father, Perry Colony Clapp; mother, Lena Belle Coble Clapp; brother, Boyd Clapp; and sister, Edna Clapp Martin. She is survived by her sister, Mary Belle Clapp Tuttle, and brother-in-law Neal Tuttle of Greensboro, NC; her daughter, Diane Peacock LeBosse, and son-in-law Herb LeBosse of Southport, NC; daughter Lisa Peacock Waite, and son-in-law Aidan Waite of Charlotte, NC; and granddaughters Courtney and Katie Gammon, both of Napa, CA. She leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss her kind nature, wit, and world-class chicken-n-dumplings and peach cobbler. There will be a private graveside service. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street is serving the Peacock family. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Friends Home at Guilford in Greensboro, NC, who provided invaluable care in the later years of her life. Donations to Friends Home at Guilford Employee Appreciation Fund (925 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410) or Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (5120 Burlington Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405) will be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.