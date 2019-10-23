SUMMERFIELD Thomas Malcolm Payne, 58, died Monday, October 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 24 at Yellow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 5733 Summit Rd., Purlear. Services by Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Madison.
