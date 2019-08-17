SEPTEMBER 14, 1927 - AUGUST 15, 2019 Rev. Ardis D. Payne, 91, of High Point passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Hospice House of High Point. He was born on September 14, 1927, in Davidson County to W. Denny Payne and Esta Stone Payne. On October 12, 1950 he married Alline Everhart, who preceded him in death on December 26, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers and sisters: Harrell Payne; W. D. Payne, Jr.; Joseph Payne, Helen Louise Payne, Ruth Hedgecock and Evelyn Mock. Ardis and Alline lived on the family farm until Ardis answered the call to ministry. Ardis graduated from Hasty High School and Ministers Course of Study at Duke University Divinity School. Ardis was pastor of nine churches in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Alline was always supportive and loved by the churches. They retired in 1994 and moved into a home they had built in Davidson County. They returned as worshippers at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where they grew up. Ardis and Alline were proud parents of two daughters who survive him: Jane Mendenhall and husband Gary of High Point and Susan Yow and husband Jim of Stanfield. He is also survived by grandchildren Christopher Mendenhall and wife Cindy of Thomasville, Richard Mendenhall and wife Catherine of Winston-Salem, Jonathan Yow and wife Erin of Belmont, April Travis and husband Chris of Stanfield, and Michelle Sheffield and husband Matthew of Oakboro; and great-grandchildren Haley and Hannah Mendenhall, Maya and Reese Mendenhall, Abigail and Samantha Yow, Madelyn, Rachel and Emily Travis, Elijah and Noah Sheffield. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Clontz, Rev. Jim Yow and Rev. Erin Yow officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Payne will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the service hour. The family will be at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the home of Jane Mendenhall at other times. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery Fund, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the Payne family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. P.O. Box 1667 Thomasville, NC 27361
