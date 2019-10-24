DECEMBER 16, 1927 - OCTOBER 21, 2019 Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Payne, age 91, of Greensboro, NC, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in High Point, NC. Funeral will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Life Community Church, where she was an active and faithful member for many years. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Dot was born December 16, 1927, in Gaston County, NC, to the late Earl and Lula Haithcock. She was an avid reader and talented seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and spending time with family at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marion "Bit" Donelson. Dot is survived by her husband William "Bill" Payne of Greensboro; daughters Janet Stone (Ronnie) and Nancy Thomas (Clinton), both of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Jared (Michelle), Katelyn (Adam), Grant (Shawn), Drew, Julie, and Courtney; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Savannah, Felicity, Penelope, and Marielle; and many special nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Life Community Church, 4900 West Wendover Ave., Jamestown, NC 27282. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Payne family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
