1933 - 2020 Margaret "Peggy" Yvonne Snow Payne of Gibsonville passed away at the Hospice Home in Burlington on January 6, 2020 after bravely battling pancreatic cancer. She was 86. Her life will be celebrated at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10. Interment will be in the church cemetery followed by visitation in the church education center. Peggy was born in Guilford County to the late Ralph Leo and Margaret Thornlow Snow. She graduated from McLeansville High School and received her secretarial certificate from Woman's College (now UNCG). While in high school, she met her soul mate Melvin Payne, whom she married in June 1952 and shared a wonderful life for 67 years. She was secretary for Brown Investment Properties for approximately 15 years, and for more than 30 years, she and Melvin were the owners/operators first of McLeansville Grocery and then Payne's Food Plaza, Inc., from which she retired in 1989. She worshipped at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for 40 years and directed the choir as needed. Peggy was a true Southern lady, the consummate hostess and amazing cook. She never let a special occasion go by without an offering of food, especially her delicious chicken pie. She was the matriarch of her family and chief organizer of family gatherings. Although the telephone is a faster method of communicating, Peggy felt that a handwritten card with a personalized note would brighten the day of the recipient. During their retirement, she and Melvin traveled the world with friends and family. Peggy kept herself to high standards and expected the same of her children and grandchildren, and leaves a legacy of hard work, generosity, love of family and community. Surviving Peggy is the love of her life, Melvin Payne of Gibsonville; her children and their spouses, Kenneth (Debbie) Payne of Greensboro and Kelly (Dean) Medley of Burlington; grandchildren, Kathryn Payne, John (Megan) Medley and Anna Medley; step-grandchildren, Lauren (Doug) Tabler and Sara (Jason) Warren; and step-sister, Sue (Ed) Long. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia; sister, Rebecca Williams, and step-sister, Kay Black. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Hospice Home in Burlington for their compassionate care and kindness during Peggy's stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Hospice and Palliative Care, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Payne family.
Payne, Margaret "Peggy" Snow
Service information
Jan 10
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
5120 Burlington Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
