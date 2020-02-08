MADISON Emma S. Payne, 74, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, February 10 at Goodwill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries