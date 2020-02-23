FEBRUARY 16, 2020 William H. Patty III, "Skip," 63 yrs., passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church at 3pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Skip was born in Norfolk, VA but grew up in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Page High School. He was a veteran of the US Airforce having honorably served his country for 4 years. He held many jobs throughout his lifetime, most recently working in food service and prep. He was a humble, gentle, and kind spirit with a big heart, who made friends with everyone. He was a truly good person, son, and Brother who was loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his Sister, Chris Patty-Weaver; Brother-In-Law, Paul Weaver; and Nephew, Nick Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Patty II and Robbie King Patty. Special thanks to all who helped him, befriended him, offered prayer, food, a loan, a gift, or a smile. Online condolences may be offered to the family through Triad Cremation or Greensboro News and Record.

