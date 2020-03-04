OCTOBER 5, 1945 - FEBRUARY 29, 2020 Greensboro - David Harold Patton passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born on October 5, 1945 in High Point to the late Jack and Kathleen Patton. There will be a graveside funeral service at 12 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he especially loved his grandchildren. In fact, he was his happiest when he was with his family. He truly had a servant's heart and was always finding ways to serve others. He also served for many years as a longtime member of Lee's Chapel United Method Church, where he was on various committees. David's service will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by his parents, Jack Patton and Margaret Kathleen Smith Patton. He is survived by his beloved wife Patsy Patton; children Melissa Buehler and David Shane Patton (Tamara); grandchildren Daniel Buehler and Natalie Buehler; and brother Larry Patton (Theresa). David is also survived by his very special friend and constant companion, Ollie. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to "Emily's Kids Foundation," Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lee's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the Patton family. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street 1118 North E
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Guaranteed delivery before David's Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.