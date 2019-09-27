Elizabeth Langley Patterson, 90, a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge and former resident of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born December 24, 1928 in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Willie and Edith Deal Langley. She was member of the first graduating class of Greensboro High School (now Grimsley High School) that went through the 12th grade. Elizabeth was an active member of Peace United Church of Christ, Circle #1 and the Women's Fellowship. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She loved to cook. Elizabeth also loved music, being a member of the church choir and a member of the former Greensboro Oratorical Society, where she sang in the Messiah for many years. She was married to Dr. Curtis E. Patterson, who preceded her in death. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Langley Reynolds, Kathleen Langley Koontz, and her brother, William B. Langley. Surviving are her children, Curtis Patterson, Jr. and wife Marlene of Greensboro, Jeffrey Patterson and wife Ellen of Summerfield, Jan P. Johnson of Greensboro, Kim Patterson of Summerville, SC, Jill Stewart and husband Doug of Whitsett; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Ken Massey. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 West Market St., Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences can be made at haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.