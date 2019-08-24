JANUARY 20, 1954 - AUGUST 20, 2019 Mr. Harry B. Patille, Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Community Baptist Church. Mr. Patille was employed, as a truck driver, with JL Roth-Rock Company, and attended Community Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Harry Patille, Sr. and daughter Janell Faye Patille. He is survived by his mother Faye Patille; daughter Melanie Hunter (Ronnie); son Brandon Patille (Cristy); children's mother Cheryl Patille; sister Rebecca Patille Bennett (Ted); brother Gilbert Patille (Kathy). George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Patille family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
