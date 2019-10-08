James "Buck" Henry Pate, died at Spring Arbor of Greensboro on October 6, 2019. If asked how old he was he would respond, "I was born in 1926 so you do the math." His successful, fulfilling and interesting life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 under the direction of Pastors John Fair and Dan Koenig at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro. The service will conclude at Westminster Gardens Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive guests from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, October 9 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. Buck was born in Clio, SC to the late James Henry and Verlie Stanton Pate. After graduating high school, Buck was determined to make a way for himself. He decided the Navy would provide an opportunity to serve his country and receive an education, so at the age of 16 he insisted his mother sign the enlistment documents and he left the next morning. His time in the Navy included participating in the Normandy Invasion. His love for his country, his Savior and his family were the fundamental principles upon which he conducted business, raised his family and lived his life. After his service in the military from 1943 to 1946, he enrolled at NC State University under the GI Bill and after only three years of full-time study received his B.S. in agronomy (the study of soil and crop production) in 1949. Immediately after graduating, he was offered a position at Armour and Co. in Wilmington, where he became plant manager, but more importantly, while in Wilmington met his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Goodson Pate. They shared 62 years of love and partnership until her passing in 2011 and during her years of declining health, he was her sole caregiver with assistance from their daughter-in-law, Beth Pate. In 1958, he accepted a position at Richmond Guano and resigned as vice president in 1966. Always realizing the value of hard work and never one to be idle, he did his research and recognized an opportunity in Greensboro for an executive employment agency so acquiring Schneider, Hill & Spangler Employment Agency from 1966 to 1982. He and Marjorie were members of Ebenezer Lutheran Church from 1967 until his death, where he served as an elder. He was also a member of Summit Rotary in Greensboro. Buck was an outgoing spirit, always willing to share his thoughts and opinions (even if not solicited) and was a principled man who said what he meant and meant what he said. He was very regimented and disciplined in his work life and his retirement life as well. He valued his wide circle of friends and looked forward to his time with them. After he retired in 1982, he still kept an office where he read, studied the stock market and met every Friday with the FRIDAY AFTERNOON OLD FARTS CLUB (FAOFC) to discuss politics and solve the world's problems over a few beers. Every Saturday he enjoyed lunch with his son, Lewis, and for several years every day, he joined friends at the downtown YMCA. Some of his favorite moments were spent at Jay's Deli every Thursday for lunch and fellowship with his church buddies. Buck was an avid reader and always had a stack of books nearby, usually pertaining to history. If a special event took place in his friend or neighbor's lives, Buck usually showed up with his scrumptious coffee cake. For the past three years, he resided at Spring Arbor of Greensboro, forged new friendships, and was always ready with a respectful comment to the women regarding their attractive appearance and kept the staff and residents smiling with his charismatic personality. He leaves a legacy of hard work, commitment to family, faith and friends. Surviving are his sons and their spouses, Robert Carter and Angela Ward Pate of Dallas, TX; Lewis James and Beth Rogers Pate of Summerfield; grandchildren and their spouses, Andrea and Sean Fletcher of Hoboken, NJ, Justin and Emily Pate, Chris and Lisa Pate and David and Cassie Pate, all of Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren, Connor, Owen and Jack Fletcher; and Adelaide, Alexandra, Ainsley, Tyler, Andrew, Daniel and Harrison Pate. In addition to his parents and wife, his sister, Carol Robinson, precedes him in death. Buck's family extends grateful appreciation to the staff of Spring Arbor of Greensboro for the wonderful care, love and respect shown to Buck and his family during his residency, Ray Benton, his caregiver of two years who became a wonderful friend and to David Moore for dedicating his time to Buck and for being a true inspiration for his appreciation and dedication to all veterans. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, American Cancer Society or Ebenezer Lutheran Church of Greensboro (Building Fund). Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.