APRIL 22, 1942 - JUNE 12, 2020 Robert "Bob" Gerard Pasour, 78, went to be with his Lord June 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Katherine "Winky" Meador Pasour; children. Christy Aizcorbe and husband Carlos; Robert Gerard Pasour II and wife Anna; Katie Leigh Pasour Fain and husband Kurt; and stepson, Mark Chambers and wife Stacey; sister, Ann Pasour Collett and brother, Michael Pasour. A private burial will take place at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Bob was blessed with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Memorials may be given to Bethlehem UMC Mission Fund, 161 DeStefano Road, Eden, NC 27288 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

