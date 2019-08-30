Martin Lewis Paschal, Sr. passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sandra Paschal; two sons, Martin Paschal, Jr., George Paschal and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Hannah Paschal and Noah Paschal. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd., Greensboro, NC on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Church. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service is proud to serve the Paschal family.

