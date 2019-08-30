Martin Lewis Paschal, Sr. passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sandra Paschal; two sons, Martin Paschal, Jr., George Paschal and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Hannah Paschal and Noah Paschal. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd., Greensboro, NC on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Church. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service is proud to serve the Paschal family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.