1927 - 2020 Ruth Rebecca "Becky" Paschal, 93, of Reidsville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Brookdale Reidsville. Becky, a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, was the daughter of the late Richard Mills Paschal and Martha Witty Paschal. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and she retired from American Tobacco Company after 35 years of service to care for her aging parents. She was a kind, loving, and devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her brother, Richard "Ernie" Paschal of Burlington; nephew Richard Wimbish Paschal of Raleigh, NC; and niece Roxanne Paschal Werowinski of Charleston, SC. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no public service or visitation at this time. A celebration of life memorial service may be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Paschal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries