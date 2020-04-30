1927 - 2020 Ruth Rebecca "Becky" Paschal, 93, of Reidsville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Brookdale Reidsville. Becky, a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, was the daughter of the late Richard Mills Paschal and Martha Witty Paschal. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and she retired from American Tobacco Company after 35 years of service to care for her aging parents. She was a kind, loving, and devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her brother, Richard "Ernie" Paschal of Burlington; nephew Richard Wimbish Paschal of Raleigh, NC; and niece Roxanne Paschal Werowinski of Charleston, SC. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no public service or visitation at this time. A celebration of life memorial service may be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.