October 2, 1932 - September 20, 2019 Elon, NC Merylin Alben Paschal, 86, of Elon, NC, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Thompsonville Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will see friends 3:00 till 4:00 P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 before the service at Thompsonville Baptist Church and at other times will be at the home. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Alben B. and Ola Smith Paschal and had lived in Rockingham County most of his life. He was a retired conductor and brakeman for Norfolk and Southern Railroad with 37 years of service. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of Thompsonville Baptist Church. Merylin was a member and past president of the Williamsburg Wildlife Lake and was preceded in death by his sons, Dennis and Daniel Paschal, and a sister, Linda P. Smithey. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Vivian Paschal of the home; a daughter, Vicki Sledge and husband John of Burlington; brothers, Rogers Paschal and wife Shelby of Reidsville, Jerry Paschal and wife Donna of Ruffin, Jimmy Paschal of Reidsville; sisters, Alene Parker of Reidsville, Anne Smith of Greensboro, Katherine Miles and husband Sam of Gibsonville, and Maye Ware and husband Cary of Reidsville; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to: Thompsonville Baptist Church, 2033 NC Hwy 87, Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.