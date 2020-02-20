YADKINVILLE--Mrs. Mary Ann Shelton Paschal, 71, passed away at her home Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born February 4, 1949 in Guilford County to Samuel and Nannie Cox Shelton. She enjoyed flowers and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Paschal was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Paschal; a sister, Piney Marie Ingon; and a brother, Samuel "Bud" Shelton. She is survived by three children, Terry Paschal, Kathy Martinez, and Jimmy (Jenny) Paschal; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Lee Perkins and Pauline (Carlos) Flores; and four brothers, Cardell (Dot) Shelton, Wayne (Betty) Shelton, David "Hunky" Shelton, and Gary Shelton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. following the visitation at Hines Chapel Church in McLeansville. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Paschal family.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Paschal, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries