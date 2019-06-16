GREENSBORO MR. THOMAS EARL PASCHAL, JR., AGE 75, passed away Thursday June 13, 2019 at Camden Place A funeral service will be 11:00 am Tuesday at George Brothers Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery on Fairfax Rd. Tommy was born in Guilford county to the late Thomas and Helen Teague Paschal, Sr., and was a veteran of the United States Army. Big Tommy was an avid reader and loved to do crossword puzzles, and watch Jeopardy where he would always know the answer before you could finish reading the question. In his spare time, he loved to scroll Facebook to catch up on how his grandsons were doing at the dragstrip. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his one true love Ann Paschal; sister Kay Price; brothers David Paschal, and Charles Paschal; great-granddaughter Emma Wilson. Mr. Paschal is survived by his children Tommy Paschal (Dana) of Pleasant Garden, Chuck Paschal of Greensboro, Julie Stilley (Sonny) of Danbury, and Tammy Burcham (Kelly) of Trinity. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 7:00pm-9:00pm Monday at George Brothers Funeral Service. Special thanks to his nurses Starr Atkinson, Kimberly Thompson, and Irene Hill for the care that was provided to Big Tommy. In lieu if flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
