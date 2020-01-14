NOVEMBER 11, 1940 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Ernest Monroe Paschal, Jr., 79, was born in Durham, NC on November 11, 1940 to the late Ernest and Josephine Paschal. He passed away at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC on January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine Engle Paschal; son Ernest Paschal III of Greensboro, NC; and brother Patrick Paschal of Butte LaRose, LA. He was a 1959 graduate of Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley). He served in the U.S. Coast Guard after he graduated Guilford College in 1963. His interests included playing golf and softball (Jefferson-Pilot and church teams). His favorite teams were Duke Blue Devils and Boston Red Sox. He loved most his annual vegetable garden that he generously shared with friends and neighbors. He was employed by Jefferson-Pilot Life Ins. (Lincoln Financial) and then retired after 30 years in 1996. He was a member of Muirs Chapel United Methodist. His family is honoring his request for a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donors' preferred charity. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
Paschal, Jr., Ernest Monroe
To plant a tree in memory of Paschal Jr. Ernest Monroe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.