DECEMBER 25, 1933 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 Miss Frances Irene Paschal of Summerfield, North Carolina died at Moses Cone Hospital on February 20, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1933 in an upstairs bedroom of their family home in Rockingham County, North Carolina. She was the eldest of five children of the late Andy David Paschal and Jessie Mae Walker Paschal. She was preceded in death by her brother Johnny Paschal of Summerfield, NC, her youngest sister, Jo Ann Taylor of Powdersville, SC and a nephew Shannon Lee Paschal of Summerfield, NC. Frances is survived by her sister, Mrs. Barbara Jean Sebastian (Ed) of Summerfield NC, her brother, Jerry L. Paschal of Greensboro, NC, her sister-in-law, Shelby James Paschal of Summerfield, NC, and her brother-in-law, Richard Taylor, of Powdersville, SC. She is also survived by nieces Janice Wood (Dr. Craig) of Summerfield, NC, Dawn Weatherman (Brian) of Summerfield, NC, and nephews David Sebastian (Harriett) of Summerfield, NC, Eddie Sebastian (Felicia) of Thomasville, NC, .Air Force Sargent Andrew Taylor of Abilene, Texas and South Carolina State Trooper Matthew Taylor (Amanda) of Powdersville, South Carolina. She was an elementary school teacher and spent her entire 37-year career at one school, Summerfield Elementary. Even as a child, she wanted to be a teacher. She loved working with children, and she taught generations of children within the same families. Once, when the wife of a former student asked if he had been a bad boy in school, her response was, "I never taught any bad children." That was her philosophy of teaching and she brought the best out of those whom she taught. In addition to teaching school, she was a caregiver to many who were sick in her rural community. She was a graduate of Bethany High School in Rockingham County, NC. She attended Wesleyan Methodist College (now Southern Wesleyan University), Central, SC and she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from High Point College (now High Point University), High Point, NC. She was a lifelong student and took graduate courses at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and A&T State University. She was a voracious reader and usually read five to ten books a week. She was a member of Liberty Wesleyan Church and taught Sunday School for fifty-two years. In addition, pastors would often call on her to lead Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting. Miss Paschal's family will receive friends at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home Stokesdale Chapel, 8320 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale on Monday, February 24 from 6pm to 8pm. The funeral service will be at Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 US-158, Summerfield, NC at 11am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Her pastor, The Reverend Danny Janes and The Reverend David Surrett will officiate. Memorials may be directed to Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 US-158, Summerfield, NC 27358. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 US Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
Feb 25
Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
Liberty Wesleyan Church
15303 Hwy 158 East
Summerfield, NC 27358
