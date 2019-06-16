GREENSBORO MRS. SHIRLEY PARSONS, 84, OF Greensboro, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, 1:00 p.m., at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA. Shirley was born October 10, 1934 in Tazewell, VA, the daughter of Harvey and Virginia Patrick Heldreth. Shirley was a member of Pleasant Garden Pentecostal Holiness Church and had many Church of God friends. Shirley was all things music. She played the organ and piano most of her life and enjoyed singing as well. She will be remembered for her love of laughter and her giggle shakes. Surviving are her husband Gene (whom she met playing piano at church); brother-in-law, Milton Parsons (Betty) and children of Marietta, GA; nephews, Eugene and Mark Heldreth, both of Port Orange, FL and Gary Heldreth of Princeton, W.VA; great nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday, 5:00-6:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Pleasant Garden Pentecostal Church, 3833 Fieldview Rd., Pleasant Garden, NC 27313. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.
