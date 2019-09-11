GREENSBORO Christopher Salavas Parson, Jr., 24, died Monday, September 2, 2019. Service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, September 12 at Love and Faith Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Rd. Burial will be at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery, 1550 NC 62 West, High Point. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services is in charge.

