RANDLEMAN Jamie B. Parson, 40, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Thursday, February 20 at Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Rd., High Point. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, High Point, is assisting the family.

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Williams Memorial CME Church
3400 Triangle Lake Road
High Point, NC 27260
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
2:00PM
Williams Memorial CME Church
3400 Triangle Lake Road
High Point, NC 27260
