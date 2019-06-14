GREENSBORO Brenda McNeil Parson, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. Funeral services will be Friday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Deliverance, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the family.
