SEPTEMBER 9, 1965 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Tracy Lee Parrish, 54, of Randleman, NC, passed away at his home on January 11, 2020. He was born and raised in Greensboro, NC. After graduating from Southeast Guilford High in 1983, he worked in the stair and rail industry for more than three decades. Tracy worked at Custom Steel in Level Cross, NC, and was a member of Elevation Church of Greensboro, NC. Tracy enjoyed making people laugh, and was highly skilled at pulling pranks. Victims learned they should never fall asleep near Tracy when he had a camera. He loved being generous. He was an outstanding golfer with a beautiful swing. Tracy loved being a good neighbor, and always kept an immaculate lawn. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Parrish, son Andy, and daughter Hannah of Randleman, NC; parents, Jerry and Kay Parrish of High Point, NC; sister, Kim Marlowe (Tim) of Randleman, NC; and brother, Andy Parrish (Teri) of Chesterfield, VA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be at Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday January 14, 2020. On January 15, 2020, the funeral will take place at Lankford Memorial Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Parrish family. Online condolences can be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Parrish, Tracy Lee
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
1:00PM
Lankford Memorial Baptist Church
3708 Yanceyville Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
