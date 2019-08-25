SEPTEMBER 7, 1946 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Norman Lee Parrish, 72, retired Greensboro Police Officer, beloved husband and father, passed away August 19, 2019 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A 2:00 p.m. memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Norman was born September 7, 1946 to Johnny and Syble Parrish in Greensboro, NC. He attended Bessemer High School and graduated from Page High School, class of 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served honorably in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Norman was very proud to serve his country as well as his city in the Greensboro Police Department as an officer from 1968 until his retirement in 1996. Norman received a commendation from the Greensboro Police Department for going above the call of duty to help assist a driver to safety that was having a seizure while driving. Norman enjoyed spending time with his family and yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, SC. In his youth he raced go-karts and later taught his son, Keith, to race go-karts as well. Norman had a HAM radio license and was a member of the Guilford Amateur Society and the Greensboro Amateur Radio Association. Norman was a loyal friend to all and a best friend to his wife, Claudia Parrish, whom he enjoyed 54 years of marriage with. He was proud of his two children, Carla Parrish Clapp (St. Peters, MO) and Keith Parrish (Summerfield, NC). His close friends and family knew that he had a huge heart and generous nature. Norman will always be remembered for his love of family, freedom and fireworks. Survivors include his wife, Claudia Parrish, son, Keith Parrish and daughter, Carla Parrish Clapp (Ronald Eugene Clapp). Norman was blessed with ten grandsons and one granddaughter; Benjamin, Katelyn, Caden, Lucas, Emmet, Sebastian, Simon and Henry Parrish, Ryan and Joshua Clapp and Tyler Parrish. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
