FEBRUARY 17, 1938 - JUNE 1, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Nancy Sue Parrish, 82, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. Nancy was born on February 17, 1938 in Guilford County to Eugene and Ada James Parrish. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and retired from Lincoln Financial after many years of service. Nancy enjoyed bowling, NASCAR and was an avid Duke fan. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by six brothers, one sister, and two nephews. Surviving are her friend and caregiver, Sue Andrews; two godchildren, Christy Robbins (husband, Jason) and Jason Collins; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at Central Baptist Church starting at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Miller and Rev. Roy Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America at 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or to Central Baptist Church at P.O. Box 533, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
