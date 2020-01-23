STOKESDALE Howard Bennett Parrish, age 73, of Stokesdale, NC, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, NC with burial to follow at Faith Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery in Stokesdale. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service also at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Howard was born December 9, 1946, in Guilford County, NC to the late Stanley Cephues Parrish and Lillian Inez Perdue Parrish. He worked for 44 years at Guilford Mills as a maintenance man. Howard had a passion for fishing, which is what he did if he wasn't working. He also liked hunting, loved to go dancing, liked playing softball, and was a NY Yankees fan, a Dallas Cowboys fan, and a Carolina Tarheels fan. Surviving are his daughter Jeanette Dunlap (Jason), of Stokesdale; son Donnie Parrish (Laurie Beeson), of Stokesdale; sisters Margaret Eanes (James), of Jamestown, NC and Sue Eanes, of Kernersville, NC, and grandchildren Summer and Shyanne Dunlap and Dustin Strickland. Preceding him in death along with his parents are his wife, of 44 years, Barbara Kay Plummer Parrish, and eight brothers, Herbert, Leonard, Wilbert, Roy, Claude and three infant brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Rockingham County: 2150 NC Hwy. 65, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
