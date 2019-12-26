February 20, 1930 - December 22, 2019 Elvin Craig "Chief" Parrish, age 89, of Randleman passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House. Mr. Parrish was born in Randolph County on February 20, 1930 to Locke Craig and Beulah Voncannon Parrish. In addition to his parents, Elvin was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Pegram Parrish and great-granddaughter, Adison McLawhorn. Elvin retired as assistant chief from the Greensboro Fire Department after 32 years of service. He was a member of Midway Wesleyan Church in Randleman. Elvin enjoyed carpentry and fishing in the Outer Banks town of Frisco where he helped build the Frisco Fireman's Cottage. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Parrish and Tommy Jenkins of Liberty; son, Ron Parrish and Fran of Greenville; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger Parrish and wife Jeannie of High Point, Lawson Parrish and wife Margaret of Randleman, and Wayne Parrish and wife Viola of Level Cross; and sisters, Iris Hayes of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Linda Stiles of Burnsville, and Frankie Parrish of Randleman. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J. Arnold Luther officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009 or Midway Wesleyan Church, 331 Worthville Rd., Randleman, NC 27317. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
