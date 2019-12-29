JULY 7, 1945 - DECEMBER 26, 2019 Claude H. Parrish, 74 of Stokesdale, entered Heaven on December 26,2019. Mr. Parrish is survived by his wife, Patricia, two grandchildren, Amanda Parrish & Makayla Cross, three greatgrandchildren, Peyton, Logan, & Levi. Also surviving are many brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley & Lillian Parrish; daughter, Lisa McHone; and four brothers. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Things held dear to Mr. Parrish's heart were, his patriotism for his Country, love for his family, and his preacher, Reverend Jerry Walker. He was loved by many for his jokes and singing around town. Folks knew his as "Wildman", and knew he was one they could trust and depend on. He owned more trucks over his lifetime than a used car salesman. As he will be greatly missed in many ways, we are thankful to know this is not goodbye, but we'll see you later! We will gather to celebrate his earthly life at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 31 at Oak Level Baptist Church, Stokesdale. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Level Baptist Church. B & B Funeral & Cremation Services 1528 National Highway
