DECEMBER 14, 1954 - APRIL 4, 2020 Joseph Donald "Joey" Parris, age 65, of Asheboro, died peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the home of his life partner. Growing up in the Millboro community of Randolph County, Joey developed a love for the outdoors, particularly fishing. He attended Grays Chapel School and later Eastern Randolph High School where played basketball and football. He was a passionate environmental advocate and dedicated much of his life to wildlife conservation and enjoying nature. He served on the board of North Carolina Wildlife Federation and was awarded with the National Audubon Society's Partners in Conservation Award for his efforts to protect and manage his farm for wildlife. He also had a deep passion for music. Joey's career took him through several years at Klaussner Furniture, becoming supervisor of Plant 7 then manager of Plant 9's Frame Shop. He then owned his own furniture frame businesses including Parris Frames and Redi-Frame Inc. with locations in North Carolina and California. He was a strong supporter of his employees, making sure they were taken care of when times were good and when they were lean. Several of his employees have been with him for more than 20 years. Joey will be missed by his family and a host of friends. He is survived by: son and his partner: Jacob Parris and Molly Miller of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter and her husband: Casey and Cort Radford of Asheville, NC; beloved grandchildren: Anna and Charlie Radford; life partner: Bobsie Presnell of Greensboro, NC; sisters: Betty Andrews and Jane Faulkner; brothers: Charlie and Tommy Parris; and his former spouse and children's mother: Vikki Underwood Parris. He was preceded in death by his father JD Parris and mother Ola Belle Kinley Parris, both of Millboro, NC, as well as many close friends and cherished dogs. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Happy Hills Animal Foundation of Staley, NC, or to Randolph SPCA at 300 W. Bailey St, Asheboro NC 27203, or to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Parris family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
