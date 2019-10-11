Greensboro - Iris Elkins Parlier, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lakeview Memorial Park. Family visitation was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Iris was born in Greensboro to the late Bonnie L. and Elizabeth Harris Elkins. She worked in the assembly area for Western Electric and for Allen Bradley, She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Thomas Buster Parlier; and eight siblings. Iris is survived by her daughters, Pam Toler and husband Nelson Guy Toler, and Patti Parlier Riggins; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Matulewicz. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.