March 22, 1929 - May 31, 2020 William R. "Pete" Parks, age 91, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Penn Nursing Center. There will be a private graveside service Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Reidlawn Cemetery with Rev. Joe Tarpley officiating. The family will have a public memorial service and celebration of his life at a later date. Pete was born in Rockingham County to the late King George and Nannie Parks. He was in the US Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He worked most of his early career as a tobacco farmer and used the family farm as collateral to start the first restaurant business, Burger Chef in Greensboro on January 2, 1969. The rest is history After finding success with Burger Chef, the family later founded Pete's Burgers and More along with PG's Chicken and Biscuits. Pete was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his favorite pastimes included spending time at his home in Ocean Isle Beach. He is preceded in death by his brother, Harold King "Dick" Parks; sisters, Irene P. Boswell, Odessa P. Carter, Erlene P. Hall and Ethel P. Oakley. Pete is survived by his sons, Mike Parks and wife, Susie, David Parks and Brenda Combs and Steve Parks and wife, Sherri; grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor and husband, Brice, Lauren Golding, Shannon Talbert and husband, Steven, Will Parks and Aileen Drews; great-grandchildren, Elle, Elise, Emerson, Deacon, Dax, Camden, Noah and Lincoln; sister, Grey P. Kimbro; special friend, Betty Lou Hayes; and a large extended family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Main Street United Methodist (Kitchen Fund), PO Box 338, Reidsville, NC 27320 or The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Wilkerson Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
