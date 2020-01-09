JUNE 23, 1934 - JANUARY 7, 2020 Doris Jean Vaughn Parks, 85, of Sunnycrest Drive, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Doris was born in Rockingham County to the late George Edward Vaughn, Sr. and Bessie Cox Vaughn. She attended Wentworth High School and was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. After many years of nurturing and caring for her family at home, she assisted her husband at Parks Motors Sales and her daughter Dale at the Cat's Meow. She was a supportive force in all her family's personal and business endeavors. She was predeceased by her husband, Otis "Bo" Parks; infant son, Otis Burl Parks; brother, George Vaughn, Jr. She is survived by her children, Dwain Parks, Dawn Parks and husband, Bill Dougherty; Daryl Parks, and Dale Parks; grandchildren, Katie and Cullen Dougherty; brothers, Kenneth Vaughn and wife, Joyce, David Vaughn and wife, Xandra; sister, Faye Barham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; Calvary Baptist Church, 7860 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320; or the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Parks, Doris Jean Vaughn
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
