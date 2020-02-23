FEBRUARY 16, 1930 - FEBRUARY 20, 2020 Charles (Charlie) Edison Parker, Sr., 90, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by his family at Beacon House. Charlie was born in Farmville, NC, February 16, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Catherine Council Parker and Richard Amos Parker, Sr., his son Charles (Chuck) E. Parker, Jr., and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Grey Vaughn. Brothers John Leroy Parker, Roland Bryce Parker, William Benjamin Parker, Richard Amos Parker, Jr., John Council Parker and James Russel Parker and sisters Nannie Bryan Parker Rothrock, Delphia Tyson Parker Brown, Lucille Parker Wall also preceded Charlie in death. Charlie is survived by his wife, Hilda Faucette Parker, of the home, daughters Sabre Parker Thompson (George Douglas) of Hope Mills, Jennifer Vaughn Blake (Bryan) of Clayton, sons James Britt Parker of Seattle, Washington, Richard Cleveland Parker (Tim) of Mount Holly, Wayne Council Parker (Julia) of Lincolnton, and Robert Young Vaughn, III (Silvia) of Halton City, TX, sister, Mary Faye Parker Bauer (Paul) of Suffolk, VA, brother Martin Lucas Parker (Carolyn) of Charleston, West Virginia and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Charlie graduated from Darlington Prep School in Rome, Georgia. He attended East Carolina University in Greenville until joining the United States Army. He served with 82nd Airborne Unit as a paratrooper for three years. Charlie graduated from the Army Language School at the Presidio of Monterrey, California, and upon becoming fluent in the Russian Language transferred to 513th Army Intelligence Unit in Germany. Upon completing additional studies at the Language School in Oberammergau, West Germany, where he became proficient in the German language, he served five years as an interrogator for the Intelligence Corp before returning to civilian life. A successful career in the Sales and Sales Management areas of both the Automotive and Manufactured Housing Industries followed Charlie's Army years. Charlie loved sports and excelled at tennis and golf, playing on his school teams and with many friends and co-workers in later years. He also enjoyed a knack for finding the most productive fishing holes in the county and often enjoyed showing off the big fish he had caught. Charlie enjoyed all of his family and had many special friends to whom he was known as HOWARD. At Charlie's request there will be no formal services or visitation. The family will be pleased to receive any friends and neighbors at the home. His family will celebrate his life by returning him to the lake he loved all of his life. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
