GREENSBORO Michael Dean Parker, MD, 77, died on June 24, 2019 in Greensboro, surrounded by three generations of his family. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, and grew up in south Florida, playing outdoors all day every day with his brother, Gary. Mike graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Florida State University in 1960, and while there he met the love of his life, Maureen Howland. Mike attended Duke Medical School in 1964, and graduated Alpha Omega Alpha in 1968. He was so drawn to the natural beauty of NC that he remained here for the rest of his life. Rumor has it that during medical school, unable to afford a sled, he and Maureen once slid down a snowy hill atop an upside down ironing board. Mike was board certified in both rheumatology and radiology and was on the faculty of UNC School of Medicine and Bowman Gray School of Medicine before moving to Greensboro where he practiced radiology until retirement. He also taught physiology and physics as an adjunct professor at UNCG during his retirement years. His research into antinuclear antibodies led to more accurate diagnoses of several autoimmune diseases, and his 1985 Introduction to Radiology textbook was used in medical schools throughout the country. He was a Major in the US Air Force from 1972-1974 where he served as a teaching physician at Keesler Air Force Base and assisted in caring for US prisoners returning from Vietnam. Mike was known affectionately as "Mickey" to his wife, and as "Doc" to his grandchildren. He was a simple complicated man who loved trees and the natural world. He took pride in caring for his yard and growing roses. Mike also loved music, serving as a radio disc jockey when he was a teenager, and later teaching himself to play guitar. Mike composed songs of his own, and also played lead at many open Blues Jams sponsored by the Piedmont Blues Society. He was a creative cook, an inveterate reader of mysteries, a crossword puzzler and a fixer of most anything. Calling a repairman was considered a defeat. Mike will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his dog, Maxine; his wife, Maureen Parker; his children Dean Parker, Michael Parker, Parag Budhecha Parker, Elizabeth Parker Ware and Douglas Ware; his brother and sister-in-law Gary and Mary Parker; grandchildren Elizabeth Parker, Allie Gray, Jaden and Jasmine Parker, and Charli Ware. There will be no funeral service per his request; the family will gather at a later time for a private celebration of his life. Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro or the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.